Queensland Schools Given The Option To Trial 4 Day School Weeks From Next Year

The plan, which was sent to principals earlier this week, will include options to allow students to work from home for one day a week or to compress school hours over a few days.

The plans could see schools shorten their school week or change class times based on teacher availability.

It would be up to the principal to ensure students who attend their premises during scheduled school hours are still supervised, and the policy would be enacted when the school changes its start or finish times by more than 30 minutes.

The rules can be applied to the whole school or specific cohorts.