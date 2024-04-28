News
Rohan Browning On How Stressful It Is To Qualify For Olympics
Australian Olympian Rohan Browning is still in the process of qualifying for the Paris Olympics, and he tells us how stressful it is not to know if he's going this close to the Game... and if he's bringing back his iconic mullet.
Thousands March For National Gendered Violence Plan
Tens of thousands of people have marched across Australian cities, calling on the government to implement a national gendered violence plan to stamp out violence against women. The hosts of 'The Imperfects' podcast went viral for their stance on men standing up on the issue, and they join us.
Cybertruck Spotted In Sydney As Tesla Issues Major Recall
A Cybertruck has been spotted in Sydney for the first time, as Tesla issues a recall on all the vehicles over an accelerator problem. But with each one costing at least $125,000, are they worth it?
Harry Garside On Why He's Feeling Intense Ahead Of The Olympics
Boxer Harry Garside has booked his ticket to the Paris Olympics and he tells us why he's feeling a bit intense ahead of the big games.
NRL Legend Wally Lewis Calls For Government Funding For CTE Research
Rugby league legend Wally Lewis has called for the federal government to fund programs that support those living with CTE after he opened up about living with CTE due to repeated head injuries sustained during his career. The King joined us to tell us all about it.
Governments Set To Take Further Action To Prevent Violence Against Women
NSW is set to announce a review into domestic violence-related bail laws after 28-year-old Molly Ticehurst was allegedly murdered by her former partner. Federal Minister for Women, Katy Gallagher, joins us and tells us why men will never understand why women feel unsafe.
xElon Musk Taunts Anthony Albanese Over X Censorship Debate
Elon Musk has hit back at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a Federal Court ruled that all videos of the Sydney church stabbing should be taken off X worldwide.