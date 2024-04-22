The Project

Skye Wheatley On What It Was Like Being Reunited With Her Kids On I'm A Celebrity
NC | News

Skye Wheatley has been officially crowned as Queen of the Jungle, and she and Tristan tell us all about their emotional reunions with their kids during the I'm A Celebrity finale.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
3 mins

Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth

Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth… Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth… Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth… Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth…

image-placeholder
5 mins

Skye Wheatley On What It Was Like Being Reunited With Her Kids On I'm A Celebrity

Skye Wheatley has been officially crowned as Queen of the Jungle, and she and Tristan tell us all about their emotional reunions with their kids during the I'm A Celebrity finale.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Ellie Cole & Brittany Hockley On The Task That Will Torment Them Forever

Brittany Hockley and Ellie Cole just missed out on the I'm A Celebrity finale, and they tell us the one task that is going to torment them forever.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Stephen Sanchez On Why His Australian Tour Is Named After A Strip Show

Stephen Sanchez has been telling fans that his new tour will see the thunder hit Down Under, but we educated Stephen on why that has a different meaning in Australia.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Jamie Oliver On What It's Like Going Back Into Masterchef Without Jock

Jamie Oliver is back in Australia for MasterChef Australia, and he tells us what it was like walking back into the kitchen without his friend Jock Zonfrillo.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Stephen K Amos On The One Huge Life Skill He Learned On I'm A Celebrity

Stephen K Amos is the latest celeb to leave the jungle, and he tells us the one huge life skill he learned while on I'm A Celebrity.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Khanh Ong Reveals The First Meal He's Having When He's Back In Australia

Khanh Ong has been without his usual array of ingredients while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, and he tells us what the first thing he's going to eat when he gets back to Australia.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Why Rob Schneider Is Wearing The Biggest Headset In The World

Rob Schneider has been a staple of some of the most iconic laugh-out-loud comedies and tells us why he wore the world's biggest headset for this interview.

2024