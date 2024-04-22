Guest Interviews
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's new movie 'The Fall Guy' was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth…
Skye Wheatley On What It Was Like Being Reunited With Her Kids On I'm A Celebrity
Skye Wheatley has been officially crowned as Queen of the Jungle, and she and Tristan tell us all about their emotional reunions with their kids during the I'm A Celebrity finale.
Ellie Cole & Brittany Hockley On The Task That Will Torment Them Forever
Brittany Hockley and Ellie Cole just missed out on the I'm A Celebrity finale, and they tell us the one task that is going to torment them forever.
Stephen Sanchez On Why His Australian Tour Is Named After A Strip Show
Stephen Sanchez has been telling fans that his new tour will see the thunder hit Down Under, but we educated Stephen on why that has a different meaning in Australia.
Jamie Oliver On What It's Like Going Back Into Masterchef Without Jock
Jamie Oliver is back in Australia for MasterChef Australia, and he tells us what it was like walking back into the kitchen without his friend Jock Zonfrillo.
Stephen K Amos On The One Huge Life Skill He Learned On I'm A Celebrity
Stephen K Amos is the latest celeb to leave the jungle, and he tells us the one huge life skill he learned while on I'm A Celebrity.
Khanh Ong Reveals The First Meal He's Having When He's Back In Australia
Khanh Ong has been without his usual array of ingredients while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, and he tells us what the first thing he's going to eat when he gets back to Australia.