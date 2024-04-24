Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 24 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 24 Apr 2024
Join the Project hosts Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Sam Taunton and Nick Cody as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
NRL Legend Wally Lewis Calls For Government Funding For CTE Research
Rugby league legend Wally Lewis has called for the federal government to fund programs that support those living with CTE after he opened up about living with CTE due to repeated head injuries sustained during his career. The King joined us to tell us all about it.
Governments Set To Take Further Action To Prevent Violence Against Women
NSW is set to announce a review into domestic violence-related bail laws after 28-year-old Molly Ticehurst was allegedly murdered by her former partner. Federal Minister for Women, Katy Gallagher, joins us and tells us why men will never understand why women feel unsafe.
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's new movie 'The Fall Guy' was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth…
