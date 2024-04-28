Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

The Boring Phone, a minimalist flip device with no flashy features or apps, is capturing the attention of younger generations seeking a break from the relentless digital onslaught.

Unveiled at Milan Design Week, a collaboration between Heineken beer and the fashion retailer, Bodega, this new minimalist phone has sparked a conversation about the appeal of going back to basics in a world overwhelmed by technology. It also appeals to those members of Gen Z who are increasingly sceptical about the data harvesting shenanigans of their smart devices.

Being constantly contactable also plays a part; “I’ve always hated being available to everyone,” said Rana Ali, a former finance worker turned music producer. “The idea that if you send a WhatsApp to someone and they don’t respond immediately then something’s wrong. I’ve had periods of having a smartphone but I always revert back to having a burner phone.”

Although this sentiment seems to be driving a minor shift towards simpler devices, nostalgia also plays a significant role, with the relaunch of iconic models like the Nokia 3310 fueling the trend.

However, mainstream smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung remain pretty unaffected so far.

Despite the growing interest in dumbphones, they still occupy a niche market. However, there is a noticeable shift in smartphone behaviour, particularly among Gen Z, expressing a desire to disconnect from the digital world.

This move towards "offlining" extends beyond device choice, encompassing a decline in social media usage and concerns about privacy. For some, older technologies offer a sense of freedom that enables activities like listening to music without algorithmic interference.

However, the transition away from smartphones isn't without its challenges. Essential services increasingly rely on digital access, posing barriers for those without smartphones. While some attempt to strike a balance between digital and analog, the reality remains complex.

Piers Garrett, a tech sales executive, experimented with a minimalist phone but ultimately found a compromise by limiting his smartphone usage.

“The idea was amazing, but I only lasted six months,” he said. “Everyone communicates via WhatsApp. So now I have a happy medium. I’m very strict with my apps – just banking apps and train apps, and I turn off all my notifications.

“Now, when I wake up in the morning, I do things for myself – have a coffee, read a book. And I noticed the change – so much more clarity in my mind.”