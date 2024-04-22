Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 22 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 22 Apr 2024
The Project hosts Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Sam Taunton, Georgie Tunny and guests Emily Blunt & Ryan Gosling and The Masterchef Judges dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Mum Speaks Out After Being Thrown Out Of Arj Barker's Comedy Show
A breastfeeding mother was asked to leave Arj Barker’s Melbourne comedy show on Saturday after the comedian alleged that her child was interrupting his performance. Trish Faranda, who says she was intimidated by the comedian, joins us to explain how the incident unfolded.
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth
2024