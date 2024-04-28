60-Year-Old Makes History By Becoming Winner Of A Miss Universe Pageant

The 60-year-old lawyer won the Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant, beating out fellow contestants aged between 18 and 73.

Rodríguez will go on to compete in her country’s pageant on May 25. If successful, she will compete for the worldwide title in September.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” Rodríguez told media outlets.

“I am the first of this generation to start with this.”

Previously, only women aged 18-28 were able to compete in Miss Universe pageants.

In September 2023, the Miss Universe Organisation announced that age limits would be lifted, with any woman over the age of 18 being eligible to complete.