The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Nicole Kidman Receives American Film Institute Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman Receives American Film Institute Achievement Award

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has described a ceremony where she is receiving the American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award as "a little overwhelming" - but reiterated her gratitude for the honour.

Hollywood stars including Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon appeared on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate Kidman. 

The Oscar-winning actress, who will become the 49th recipient of the award - the highest honour for a career in film at the AFI - arrived in a glittering golden dress. 

The Moulin Rouge star will be the first Australian actor to receive the accolade and joins a star-studded roster of previous recipients, including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro. 

Kidman, who says she has an introverted personality, said on the carpet: "It's a little overwhelming. 

"I want to be able to appreciate it and show that I love it and that I am so grateful, but I'm a little awkward. That's just my personality. I'm sometimes shy." 

The actress was scheduled to be presented with the award on June 10 last year, but the ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to the writers' strike, which was resolved in September after 146 days on the picket line. 

Kidman has been nominated for five Academy Awards, winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2003 for her performance in The Hours alongside three-time Oscar winner Streep. 

During her career, she has also won a Bafta, two Emmys, and six Golden Globe awards.

With AAP.

Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect
NEXT STORY

Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

    Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

    In our hyper-connected world, where smartphones dominate every aspect of our lives, an old trend is reemerging – "boring" phones!
    Environmentalist Breaks Tree Hugging World Record After Embracing 1,123 Trees

    Environmentalist Breaks Tree Hugging World Record After Embracing 1,123 Trees

    An environmentalist has broken the world record for tree-hugging after he hugged 1,123 trees in 60 minutes.
    60-Year-Old Makes History By Becoming Winner Of A Miss Universe Pageant

    60-Year-Old Makes History By Becoming Winner Of A Miss Universe Pageant

    Alejandra Rodríguez has made history by becoming the first 60-year-old contestant to win Miss Universe Buenos Aires.
    Young Fan Who Received Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ Hat In Sydney Dies From Brain Cancer

    Young Fan Who Received Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ Hat In Sydney Dies From Brain Cancer

    Nine-year-old Swiftie Scarlett Oliver has died after losing her battle against brain cancer.
    Gold Watch Sells For $2.27 Million, Breaking Record For Titanic Memorabilia Sales

    Gold Watch Sells For $2.27 Million, Breaking Record For Titanic Memorabilia Sales

    A gold pocket watch recovered from the body of the richest man on the Titanic has sold at auction in the UK for a record-breaking AU$2.3 million.