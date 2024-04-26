News
Harry Garside On Why He's Feeling Intense Ahead Of The Olympics
Boxer Harry Garside has booked his ticket to the Paris Olympics and he tells us why he's feeling a bit intense ahead of the big games.
NRL Legend Wally Lewis Calls For Government Funding For CTE Research
Rugby league legend Wally Lewis has called for the federal government to fund programs that support those living with CTE after he opened up about living with CTE due to repeated head injuries sustained during his career. The King joined us to tell us all about it.
Governments Set To Take Further Action To Prevent Violence Against Women
NSW is set to announce a review into domestic violence-related bail laws after 28-year-old Molly Ticehurst was allegedly murdered by her former partner. Federal Minister for Women, Katy Gallagher, joins us and tells us why men will never understand why women feel unsafe.
xElon Musk Taunts Anthony Albanese Over X Censorship Debate
Elon Musk has hit back at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a Federal Court ruled that all videos of the Sydney church stabbing should be taken off X worldwide.
Titanic Movie Drug Poisoning Mystery Could Soon Be Solved
When Titanic, the movie, was being filmed in the 90s, 80 crew members unknowingly consumed PCP-laced chowder. Now, we may finally find out what exactly happened, with police ordering the release of documents regarding the incident.
Mum Speaks Out After Being Thrown Out Of Arj Barker's Comedy Show
A breastfeeding mother was asked to leave Arj Barker’s Melbourne comedy show on Saturday after the comedian alleged that her child was interrupting his performance. Trish Faranda, who says she was intimidated by the comedian, joins us to explain how the incident unfolded.
Robert And Julia On The Big Surprise For The Finale
It's the finale of I'm A Celebrity, and Robert and Julia tell us what their favourite challenge of the season was, and who they think is going to take out the crown.