The Sunday Project - 28 Apr 2024
Air Date: Sun 28 Apr 2024
Join the Sunday Project hosts Sarah Harris, Hamish Macdonald, Nikki Britton and Rachel Corbett as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Thousands March For National Gendered Violence Plan
Tens of thousands of people have marched across Australian cities, calling on the government to implement a national gendered violence plan to stamp out violence against women. The hosts of 'The Imperfects' podcast went viral for their stance on men standing up on the issue, and they join us.
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's new movie 'The Fall Guy' was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth…
