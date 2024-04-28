Young Fan Who Received Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ Hat In Sydney Dies From Brain Cancer

The young Perth girl had her dreams come true after Taylor Swift gave her the highly-coveted ‘22’ fedora hat at one of her sold-out Eras Tour shows in Sydney.

Her dad, Paul, wrote an emotional Instagram post announcing the news. “My Angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful. Nothing will ever be the same again.

“Don’t forget me and please find a way to let me know you are ok. Goodnight baby, I love you - Dad “It’s just not fair. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Oliver (@natoliver22)

Scarlett had been given 12-18 months to live after being diagnosed with a brain cancer known as high-grade glioma.

Little Scarlett had held up a sign at the Eras Tour show, reading, “Taylor can I have the 22 hat please?”

Scarlett was then brought to the front row.

“To everyone who shared her story to help us make this happen, we are beyond grateful!!!” Natalie Oliver wrote on Instagram after the concert.

“Scarlett is on top of the world right now!!”

“For those that may share this that are not aware, Scarlett is battling an aggressive brain tumour and was granted a wish, but her wish to meet Taylor Swift was not possible through Make a Wish Foundation,” her dad Paul wrote in an Instagram caption.

“Through the power of social media and generous people, we are able to give Scarlett a chance to attend her concert. We are all so grateful.”