Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

Queen Hayley Leake Passes The Crown To Sole Survivor Mark Wales
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 5 Apr 2022

Hayley sits down with newly crowned Sole Survivor, Mark, to unpack his gameplay.

Episodes
PodcastArticlesAustralian Survivor

Episodes

image-placeholder12 mins

image-placeholder41 mins

S3 Ep. 10

Australian Survivor has crowned another winner, and the team share their thoughts on who won the title of Sole Survivor.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 9

With Finale Week in sight, the team assess the final players, and what it takes to get the Jury's vote

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 8

The panel dissect another thrilling week of big moves and dramatic departures, as the game is blown wide open

image-placeholder42 mins

S3 Ep. 7

After Purgatory brought back 3 players to the game, the panel discuss the good plays this week and what they hope to see going forward.

image-placeholder42 mins

S3 Ep. 6

The panel share their thoughts on one of the biggest moves in Australian Survivor history.

image-placeholder38 mins

S3 Ep. 5

Merge is here and the panel have so much to unpack after a jaw dropping set of tribal councils.

image-placeholder45 mins

S3 Ep. 4

A big week of blindsides saw 3 big players leave, along with an idol in a pocket. The panel come together to discuss every move from the week.

image-placeholder41 mins

S3 Ep. 3

After a huge week of blindsides, tears and big moves, the panel come together to discuss every move that was made.

image-placeholder41 mins

S3 Ep. 2

James Mathison, King George Mladenov, Queen Hayley Leake and Shannon Guss analyse a tense second week of Australian Survivor Blood V Water

Extras

Articles

Season 3

About the Show

Australian Survivor Talking Tribal is a weekly digital chat show that starts when the torches go out. Hosted by James Mathison who is joined by King George Mladenov, Sole Survivor Hayley Leake and Survivor expert Shannon Guss,  the show will dive into the strategy, the alliances and the drama that played out during Blood V Water every week.

