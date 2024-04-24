NRL Legend Wally Lewis Calls For Government Funding For CTE Research

News
xElon Musk Taunts Anthony Albanese Over X Censorship Debate
Elon Musk has hit back at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a Federal Court ruled that all videos of the Sydney church stabbing should be taken off X worldwide.
Titanic Movie Drug Poisoning Mystery Could Soon Be Solved
When Titanic, the movie, was being filmed in the 90s, 80 crew members unknowingly consumed PCP-laced chowder. Now, we may finally find out what exactly happened, with police ordering the release of documents regarding the incident.
Mum Speaks Out After Being Thrown Out Of Arj Barker's Comedy Show
A breastfeeding mother was asked to leave Arj Barker’s Melbourne comedy show on Saturday after the comedian alleged that her child was interrupting his performance. Trish Faranda, who says she was intimidated by the comedian, joins us to explain how the incident unfolded.
Robert And Julia On The Big Surprise For The Finale
It's the finale of I'm A Celebrity, and Robert and Julia tell us what their favourite challenge of the season was, and who they think is going to take out the crown.
Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton On Why They're So Excited For Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have made a surprise appearance in Australia, and they tell us what they're most excited about for #Polin in the new series of Bridgerton.
Milo The Dog Reunited With Owners In Wales
After going missing at Melbourne Airport for 17 days, Milo the dog has been reunited with his owners in Wales. Jason Whatnall tells us how it feels to have his furry friend back in his arms.
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' Double Album
Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a spin, when, just hours after the release of 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', she announced it was a secret double album, with 15 extra songs on 'TTPD: The Anthology'.