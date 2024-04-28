The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Environmentalist Breaks Tree Hugging World Record After Embracing 1,123 Trees

Environmentalist Breaks Tree Hugging World Record After Embracing 1,123 Trees

An environmentalist has broken the world record for tree-hugging after he hugged 1,123 trees in 60 minutes.

A Ghanaian man named Abubakar Tahiru, who studies forestry in Alabama, set a world record for the most trees hugged in an hour when he hugged 1,123 trees at Tuskegee National Forest.

The rules were that both of his arms had to be wrapped around each tree and that no tree could be embraced twice. And no kissing. 

Averaging 19 trees per minute, Tahiru easily beat the previous best of 700 trees to establish a new world record.

It’s said that the record raises awareness of the importance of trees and environmental conservation which is spot on because up until now, I didn’t even know what trees were, let alone how important they might be to the environment. 

“It’s important to me to inspire the youth in Ghana, especially those from less privileged communities like the one I grew up in, showing them that it’s possible to rise above challenges and make a significant impact,” Tahiru told the New York Post. 

“Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding,” he added. 

“It’s a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation.”

Nicole Kidman Receives American Film Institute Achievement Award
NEXT STORY

Nicole Kidman Receives American Film Institute Achievement Award

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman Receives American Film Institute Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman Receives American Film Institute Achievement Award

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has described a ceremony where she is receiving the American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award as "a little overwhelming" - but reiterated her gratitude for the honour.
Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

In our hyper-connected world, where smartphones dominate every aspect of our lives, an old trend is reemerging – "boring" phones!
60-Year-Old Makes History By Becoming Winner Of A Miss Universe Pageant

60-Year-Old Makes History By Becoming Winner Of A Miss Universe Pageant

Alejandra Rodríguez has made history by becoming the first 60-year-old contestant to win Miss Universe Buenos Aires.
Young Fan Who Received Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ Hat In Sydney Dies From Brain Cancer

Young Fan Who Received Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ Hat In Sydney Dies From Brain Cancer

Nine-year-old Swiftie Scarlett Oliver has died after losing her battle against brain cancer.
Gold Watch Sells For $2.27 Million, Breaking Record For Titanic Memorabilia Sales

Gold Watch Sells For $2.27 Million, Breaking Record For Titanic Memorabilia Sales

A gold pocket watch recovered from the body of the richest man on the Titanic has sold at auction in the UK for a record-breaking AU$2.3 million.