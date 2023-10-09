The Project

Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Earthquake

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu, Ogasawara island areas in the eastern part of the country following an earthquake.

The tsunami already arrived in some island areas, which reported waves as high as 60cm, national broadcaster NHK said.

The advisory followed an earthquake near Torishima Island at 5.25am on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The United States Geological Survey measured a quake in the area with a magnitude of 4.9.

The Izu Islands area, about 100km south of Tokyo, was the site of an earthquake-triggered tsunami advisory on Thursday.

