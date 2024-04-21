News
Robert And Julia On The Big Surprise For The Finale
It's the finale of I'm A Celebrity, and Robert and Julia tell us what their favourite challenge of the season was, and who they think is going to take out the crown.
Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton On Why They're So Excited For Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have made a surprise appearance in Australia, and they tell us what they're most excited about for #Polin in the new series of Bridgerton.
Milo The Dog Reunited With Owners In Wales
After going missing at Melbourne Airport for 17 days, Milo the dog has been reunited with his owners in Wales. Jason Whatnall tells us how it feels to have his furry friend back in his arms.
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' Double Album
Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a spin, when, just hours after the release of 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', she announced it was a secret double album, with 15 extra songs on 'TTPD: The Anthology'.
Lehmo On Giving An Honest Answer About Loving His Dog To His Wife
Comedian Lehmo loves his dog, but he may have got himself into trouble when comparing his love for his pooch and his wife.
AI Scammers Using Celebs To Fleece Millions From Aussies
Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is the latest Aussie celeb to call out AI scammers using his face to fleece Australians out of their money. So, how do you know what's a scam and what isn't?
Baby Girl's Stem Cells Save Big Brother’s Life
Baby Aria was only days old when she gave her brother Tommy the gift of another shot at life after he was diagnosed with leukaemia at only two years old by donating her stem cells.
Judge Found Bruce Lehrmann Raped Brittany Higgins
Federal court judge Justice Michael Lee has found Bruce Lehrmann, on the balance of probabilities, raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament, meaning Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 has failed. Expert defamation lawyer Justin Quill explains how significant this decision was. The finding of rape is at the civil standard on the balance of probability.