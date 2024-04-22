Sport in May

The CommBank Matildas are back, the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals are in full swing and we begin the month with the Liberty A-League Grand Final. Plus, there will be a blockbuster end to the month with the Emirates FA Cup and Scottish Cup Finals live and exclusive on Paramount+.

And of course we have two English Premier League clubs arriving down under with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham returning for the second successive year. They will be joined by Newcastle United while Women's Super League side Arsenal will also be here for a bumper week of football.

Ange back in town for Melbourne's Global Football Week

The end of May is shaping up nicely. Within the space of a week we will have two EPL clubs go head to head, we will see our A-League All Stars Men and Women, an A-League Grand Final, the Emirates FA Cup and Scottish Cup Finals as well as our CommBank Matildas!

To kick off Melbourne's Global Football Week, we will first see Postecoglou's Spurs meet Newcastle at the MCG on Wednesday, 22 May. Watch all the action live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play from 7pm AEST.

Fast forward two days to May 24 and there will a double header that cannot be missed with Newcastle facing off against the A-League All Stars before the inaugural A-League All Stars Women side take on an Arsenal side featuring our very own Matildas trio in Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Coverage for the must-watch Friday double header will begin at 4:30pm with proceedings getting underway from 5:15pm AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

Matildas back in Australia to face China

Our CommBank Matildas will be back on Australian shores following their encounter against Mexico in the United States.

Their final two matches before jetting off to the Paris Olympic Games will see them go head to head with China over a two match series in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

First up, they will head to a sold out Adelaide Oval on Friday, 31 May with kick off scheduled for 2010 AEST on 10 and 10 Play.

Following on from that, Tony Gustavsson's side will make their way to Accor Stadium three days later where proceedings will get underway from 1940 AEST.

A-League: Finals Football in Full Swing

May will be a crucial month in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as we prepare for the Finals Series.

The first weekend of May, we can look forward to the elimination finals as Sydney FC take on Macarthur before we're treated to a Melbourne Derby in the second EF.

Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners and Wellington Phoenix are set to enjoy the weekend off thanks to finishing in the top two.

A-League Women: Stage is Set for the Grand Final

After an extended 22 round season plus finals football, we will finally reach the pinnacle event in May: The Liberty A-League Grand Final.

The Finals delivered some shock results with Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners the surprise victors in their respective Elimination Finals.

The Jets were faced with a tough proposition as they faced Premiers Melbourne City over the two legs while the Mariners went toe-to-toe against Sydney FC.

Next up, we have a blockbuster Grand Final with the experienced Sky Blues travelling to AAMI Park for their seventh consecutive showcase event against Melbourne City on Saturday, 4 May.

Watch the Grand Final from 1530 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

AFC Cup Final: Al Ahed vs Central Coast Mariners

After a lengthy campaign which has seen Central Coast traverse Asia, the men from Gosford will gear up for the AFC Cup Final against Lebanese club, Al Ahed, on Monday, 6 May (AEST).

Mark Jackon's side booked their ticket to the Final thanks to an aggregate win over Kyrgyz side Abdysh-Ata after overcoming fellow A-League club Macarthur as well as Indian Super League side Odisha FC in the knockout stages.

Al Ahed finished second in their group and required penalties in their first knockout match against Al Kahrabaa to progress to the next round.

A 3-2 aggregate win over Omani outfit Al Nahda saw them secure their place in this weekend's Final.

Watch the AFC Cup Final live and free on 10 Bold this Monday at 0200 AEST

Emirates FA Cup: History Repeats Itself with a second straight Manchester Derby

Tune into Paramount+ to catch the Emirates FA Cup Final with another Manchester Derby taking centre stage at Wembley.

For the second successive season, both Manchester clubs will face off in the Emirates FA Cup Final.

Pep Guardiola's Man City hold the advantage after coming out on top in 2023 and will enter the showdown after edging out Chelsea 1-0 in their semi final fixture.

Manchester United were pushed until the very end in their clash with Coventry City. The Reds blew a three goal advantage and survived a nervy penalty shootout to book their place in one of the most coveted events in the English Football calendar.

Scottish Cup Final: Old Firm Derby Awaits at Hampden Park

It has been a long time since we enjoyed an Old Firm Derby in the Scottish Cup Final, with the last of those arriving way back in 2002.

Celtic were pushed to their limits in the semi final against a stubborn Aberdeen outfit which forced the match into extra time with their 90th minute equaliser.

Celtic once again went ahead in the first half of extra time before their opponents leveled the scoring yet again to force the match into penalties.

An eye-catching performance from Joe Hart saw Celtic prevail 6-5 in the shootout as they keep their dream alive of lifting the Scottish Cup for a record-extending 42nd time.

A Cyril Dessers masterclass was enough for Rangers to book their place in the Final as they saw off Hearts 2-0 in their respective semi final.

It was not meant to be for Hearts' Aussie contingent with Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles and Cam Devlin all starting for the Edinburgh based club in their Cup showdown.

Roshn Saudi League & King's Cup Action Live and Free on 10 Play

10 Play is the home of the Roshn Saudi League. Each week you can tune in to watch all the best players from the RSL with three preselected matches streamed live and free on 10 Play each round.

If you missed any of the action, 10 Play has you covered with full match replays of all three matches every round plus all the highlights from those matches.

Stay tuned for more information about all the matches coming your way on 10 Play in May.

Meanwhile, we begin the month with the semi finals of the King's Cup. Al Ittihad will be coming up against Al Hilal on Wednesday, 1 May with kick off set for 0400 AEST before Al Nassr take on Al Khaleej at the same time a day later.

For now, if you have missed any of the action you can catch up with all the latest from the RSL via the links below as well as relive the latest instalment of the Saudi Super Cup.

