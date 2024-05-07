Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Preview

The Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals are beckoning with Sydney FC set to host newly instated Premiers Central Coast Mariners on Friday before Melbourne Victory take on Wellington in Sunday's affair.

The first week of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals left us hungry for more with the Sky Blues getting the job done against Macarthur while Victory's heroic performance saw them see off City at the death.

Sky Blues take on the Premiers

The first Semi Final live and free on 10 Bold this Friday night has Ufuk Talay's Sky Blues coming up against the mighty Mariners with proceedings set to get underway from 7:45pm AEST.

Sydney are the only side to do the double over Central Coast this season. The hosts broke their opponents' 14 match unbeaten streak back in February when they came out on top 3-1 thanks to three quickfire goals in the opening 20 minutes.

They followed that up with a 2-0 win in the return fixture at Allianz Stadium in March.

The Sky Blues were in action last weekend as they saw off the Bulls while the Mariners' did not have the time off that is rewarded for a side finishing in the top two on the table.

Following on from their Premiership clincher against Adelaide last Wednesday, they travelled to Oman for their AFC Cup Final showdown on Monday morning (AEST).

They added another trophy to the cabinet thanks to Alou Kuol's late goal and will now have their sights set firmly on Friday's fixture.

The preparation for the semi final first leg has not been ideal with Mark Jackson's side returning to Australia on Tuesday night.

But, that being said, this is no new challenge with the Mariners backing up their AFC Cup ties with domestic commitments on countless occasions already this campaign.

Victory seek revenge against Phoenix

We will be back at AAMI Park on Sunday as Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne Victory at 4pm AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Paul Izzo was Victory's savior in their Elimination Final derby against City with their shot stopper coming to the rescue on multiple occasions as well as saving four penalties in total.

At the other end of the pitch, Phoenix have an in form goalkeeper of their own with Alex Paulsen's breakout season a considerable contributor to his side's second placed finish.

The 21-year-old kept 11 clean sheets throughout the regular season (second highest in the league).

In the attacking third, former Victory man Kosta Barbarouses wound back the clock with 13 goals to his name.

The two sides have met on three occasions already this season. The first two clashes ended in 1-1 stalemates while their most recent meeting exactly a month ago this Sunday saw Phoenix come out on top 1-0 thanks to Finn Surman's goal in second half stoppage time.

