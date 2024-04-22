FA Cup Semi Finals Review

The Semi Finals of the Emirates FA Cup had us on the edge of our seats with penalties required to settle one encounter.

Man City and Chelsea kicked off proceedings when they faced off on Sunday morning (AEST).

It took until the final 10 minutes of the encounter for the ball to hit the back of the net with none other than Bernardo Silva scoring yet again to make it three goals in two Cup encounters for the Portuguese playmaker.

Sport in April on 10 Play

FA Cup Quarter Finals Review

Review: Football in March on 10 Play

Chelsea tried their best to break down City to force the match into extra time, however Pep Guardiola's men remained resolute as their hopes for the double remain alive.

There were six goals scored in the second semi final with Championship side Coventry City giving Manchester United quite the scare in their clash on Monday morning (AEST).

The Red Devils raced to a three goal lead thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes before a stunning comeback from Coventry saw them draw level with three quickfire goals.

The last of those a penalty in second half stoppage time!

However, once again the Robins fell short in a penalty shootout at Wembley with Rasmus Hojlund's spot kick confirming United's ticket to the Final.

Stay tuned for more details about the FA Cup Final which you will be to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Emirates FA Cup: Important Links

Where to watch:

Subscription to Paramount+ starts from $9.99/month. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.