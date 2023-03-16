10 Play Sport On Demand

10 Play has you covered with an extensive catalogue of past events, magazine shows, highlights, features and documentaries available to watch when you want, On Demand.

CommBank Matildas

Catch the likes of Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley as they shine on the international stage in the green and gold.

Watch On Demand 2021 matches against USA, Brazil and Ireland.

Watch On Demand 2022 matches against Thailand, Sweden, South Africa, Canada, Portugal and Spain.

Watch On Demand 2023 matches against Jamaica, Spain and Czechia and upcoming matches against Scotland, England and France.

Subway Socceroos

Watch On Demand 2022 Socceroos matches against New Zealand, Peru, UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Oman, plus the upcoming 2023 matches against Ecuador.

You can also watch the Road To Qatar series. Watch Episode 1

Isuzu UTE A-League

Key matches from both the 2021/2022 and the current 2022/2023 season are available for On Demand viewing, including the 2022 Melbourne City vs Western United Grand Final.

Plus several in-depth documentaries taking you behind the scenes.

Liberty A-League

Watch Highlights from every match from the last two seasons of Liberty A-League, plus Dub Zone - 10 Play's 'goal rush'-style show. The team dissect all the live action as they switch to all the matches from around the grounds every Saturday afternoon.

Bellator

Check out the Bellator MMA Past Events Library with over 500 hours of all the best Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing events dating back to 2014 for On Demand viewing. Plus all 2023 Main Card events will be added.

Plus features, interviews and epic compilations of the best fighting moments.

NBL

Watch key games On Demand from the 2022/2023 Season including the Championship Series Game 1 Sydney Kings vs New Zealand Breakers and Championship Series Game 2 New Zealand Breakers vs Sydney Kings.

There's also the highlights program NBL Slam from all rounds and the ongoing documentary series Unrivalled: Inside NBL23.

Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup

Watch On Demand King's Cup Quarter Finals with Semi Finals and Final to be confirmed shortly.

Watch On Demand key matches from the 2023/2023 season of Roshn Saudi League.

Formula 1

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix is back on 10 play!

The AGP is the jewel in the crown of Australian motorsport and you can catch all three big race days, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play plus watch On Demand until the next round. Watch exclusive interviews and features, go behind the scenes and catch all the adrenalin from Albert Park, March 31 - April 2.

Watch the 2022 Australian Grand Prix Wrap

CommBank Pararoos

The CommBank Pararoos are Australia’s senior men’s national team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, or symptoms acquired from stroke. The team are currently ranked tenth in the world.

Watch their first international on home soli in three years vs world number 4, USA. Watch Pararoos vs USA.

Plus the full documentary on Australia's only national football team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or symptoms from stroke, the CommBank Pararoos. Watch The Pararoos Documentary.

Young Socceroos U20s

All Subway Young Socceroos’ AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™ matches will be streamed live and free on 10 Play, with expert commentary by Teo Pellizzeri.

Watch all four matches from the 2023 U20s Asia Cup as the Young Socceroos U20s take on Uzbekistan, Qatar, Iran and Vietnam.

WOW - Women Of Wrestling

10 play is excited to welcome WOW - Women Of Wrestling, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, which will premiere exclusively on 10 play.

Watch Season 1

Watch Season 2

Lexus Melbourne Cup

Returning in 2023 is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and everyone has a ticket. It is event television at its finest.

Watch full Lexus Melbourne Cup Days from 2017-2021

Round Ball Rules

Tune in every week for ‘Round Ball Rules’, the ultimate recap of the week that was in football.

Watch 2021/2022 SeasonWatch 2022/2023 Season

FA Cup

Head to 10 Play to watch On Demand matches from the 2021/2022 FA Cup season, plus Highlights, Draw details and Preview Features for the 2022/2023 season.

Australia Cup

The Australia Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country.

Watch all matches of the 2022 season from the Round of 32 onwards.

Check back for further details on the 2023 Australia Cup

Winter Festival Of Football 2022

The Winter Festival of Football will feature the very best English Premier League clubs playing across Australia, Thailand, Singapore and America. The Football feast begins on July 12 with a total of 13 matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

Watch the likes of Aston Villa and Leeds United as they battle it out for the Queensland Champions Cup alongside Brisbane Roar.

Documentaries

Sport Documentaries10 Play has a great selection of documentaries taking you behind the scenes with some of Australia's biggest teams with more to be announced. Plus features, interviews and exclusive extras across your favourite sports.

