Football Review: April 2024

It was a bumper month of football across 10 Play, with countless of spectacular moments.

It is now time to take stock and review the very best of what April had to offer in the football world.

Check out some of the links below to the major events that took place over the course of April:

Matildas faced off against Mexico in Texas

The CommBank Matildas were back in action for the first time since securing qualification to the Paris Olympics as they came up against Mexico in San Antonio.

Their opponents entered the clash in Texas off the back of an impressive showing at the CONCACAF Gold Cup which saw them reach the semi finals.

Catch up with all the action from the showdown with the full match replay and highlights available to stream now on 10 Play.

A-League Men: Top Six Locked in For Finals

It was a massive April in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as the regular season came to an end and the top six clubs set to feature in the Finals were confirmed.

The composition of the top six was far from settled heading into the final round of the season. There was a two-way battle at the top of the table for the Premiership between the Mariners and Phoenix while Melbourne City knew that a win would guarantee them sixth spot at expense of Wanderers.

Wanderers vs City: Highlights

Watch 10 Bold's Super Saturday's matches (NEWvsCCM/MVCvsWSW)

City vs Western United: Highlights

Despite Western Sydney's best efforts, their finals aspirations were cut short following City's win over Western United.

So, this ultimately confirmed the final standings with Mariners and Wellington finishing in the top two and earning the first week off in the finals series.

Victory came in third, followed by Sydney FC, Macarthur FC with City completing the make up of clubs set to feature in the 2023/24 Isuzu UT A-League Finals Series.

At the opposite end of the table, Perth Glory's dismal end to the season saw them claim the unwanted wooden spoon while Western United, Newcastle and Brisbane will join Glory in the Australia Cup Playoffs to be played in the coming months.

Liberty A-League Women: Supporters treated to a Thrilling Finals Series

Throughout April we were witness to the very best from the Liberty A-League with the Elimination and Semi Finals taking centre stage throughout the month.

Two eye-catching elimination finals produced two upsets with Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners progressing at the expense of Western United and Melbourne Victory.

Relive all the action from the Western United vs Newcastle Jets match

Relive all the action from the Melbourne Victory vs Central Mariners match

This paved the way for two memorable Semi Finals with Sydney FC taking on Central Coast Mariners while Premiers Melbourne City met Newcastle Jets over two legs.

Mackenzie Hawkesby was the star of the show for the Sky Blues over the two legs as they overcame the Mariners 2-1 on aggregate with the midfielder on hand to score both of her side's goals.

Relive all the action from the Mariners vs Sydney FC (First Leg)

Relive all the action from the Sydney FC vs Mariners (Second Leg)

It was a relatively more straightforward passage for City who cruised past the Jets 6-0 on aggregate. Coming out on top 3-0 in front of a packed house in Maitland before repeating that score line at home a week later.

Catch up with all the action from the Jets vs City (First Leg)

Catch up with all the action from the City vs Jets (Second Leg)

AFC Cup: Mariners look forward to Blockbuster Final

The Mariners' path to AFC Cup glory inched one step closer after they saw off Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata, over two legs in their Inter-Zonal Final.

A challenging encounter in Bishkek saw Mark Jackson's side share a 1-1 draw following the home side's late equaliser.

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

A nervy start to the second leg in Gosford saw the match remain scoreless until around the 70th minute mark when the flood gates opened for the Mariners as they put three past their opponents to book their ticket to May's Final.

Central Coast now turn their attention to the Final where they will meet Lebanese club Al Ahed on Monday, 6 May at 0200 AEST.

FA Cup: Second Successive Manchester Derby Final

The Semi Finals of the Emirates FA Cup had us on the edge of our seats with penalties required to settle one encounter.

Man City and Chelsea kicked off proceedings when they faced off on Sunday morning (AEST).

Emirates FA Cup: Semi Finals Review

Emirates FA Cup: Semi Finals Review Show

It took until the final 10 minutes of the encounter for the ball to hit the back of the net with none other than Bernardo Silva scoring yet again to make it three goals in back-to-back Cup encounters for the Portuguese playmaker.

There were six goals scored in the second semi final with Championship side Coventry City giving Manchester United quite the scare in their clash on Monday morning (AEST).

The Red Devils came close to squandering their three goal lead with Coventry's miraculous comeback pushing the tie into penalties.

Unfortunately for the Robins, they fell short in the shootout at Wembley with Rasmus Hojlund's spot kick confirming United's ticket to the Final.

United's win has teed up a second successive Manchester Derby in the Emirates FA Cup Final.

Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 2300 AEST on Saturday, 25 May.

Saudi Super Cup: Battle of the Heavyweights

The Saudi Super Cup took place in April with four contenders battling it out for silverware.

Reigning champions Al Ittihad featured alongside heavyweights Al Hilal, Al Nassr as well as Craig Goodwin's Al Wehda.

The Socceroos winger was in action in the first of the semi finals when his side came up against Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad vs Al Wehda: Full Match Replay

Next up, rivals Al Hilal and Al Nassr faced off against each other in a heated affair to decide who would meet Al Ittihad in the Final.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Full Match Replay

Al Hilal prevailed in the tense semi final clash and were rewarded with a place in the showcase event against Al Ittihad.

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup Final below.

Saudi Super Cup Final: Full Match Replay

