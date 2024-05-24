Watch the A-League All Stars in action live and free on 10 Play

Friday 24 May is shaping up to be an unforgettable day of football as we look forward to both A-League All Stars sides going head to head against Newcastle United and Arsenal live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

The A-League All Stars Men coached by Patrick Kisnorbo will feature the likes of Mathew Leckie, Tolgay Arslan and recently crowned Isuzu UTE A-League Golden Boot winner Adam Taggart.

Meanwhile, this will also be the last chance to see young gun Nestory Irankunda take to the pitch in Australia ahead of his move to German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

The A-League All Stars Men will begin proceedings at Marvel Stadium next Friday night when they take on Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United.

After a standout season that included Champions League football, Eddie Howe's side had to settle for a seventh placed finish in the EPL this season.

The Magpies will come into their match against the All Stars fresh from taking on Spurs at the MCG two days earlier.

Over the course of Newcastle's two matches, we could get a chance to catch a glimpse of one of Australia's up and coming talents, Garang Kuol, who is set to take part in the club's tour down under.

Following on from that clash, we have a blockbuster encounter that will see former Gunners coach Joe Montemurro come up against his former side as he takes charge of the A-League All Stars Women.

There will be a number of familiar faces taking centre stage in this clash with CommBank Matildas trio Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross all set to feature for the North London club.

They have tied up third place in the Women's Super League over the past weekend which has ensured that they will be playing Champions League football next season.

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Highlights, Full Match 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

