Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Matildas clash

Relive all the action from the Mexico vs Matildas clash

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' match against Mexico on 10 Play

After sealing qualification to the Paris Olympic Games at the end of February, our CommBank Matildas headed to the United States to take on Mexico.

Their opponents entered the clash in Texas off the back of an impressive showing the CONCACAF Gold Cup which saw them reach the semi finals.

Catch up with all the action from the showdown with the full match replay and highlights available to stream now on 10 Play.

Mexico vs Matildas: Full Match Replay

Mexico vs Matildas: Highlights

Hear from Steph Catley Post-Match

Hear from Tony Gustavsson Post-Match

Catch up with all the action from Mexico vs Matildas on 10 Play (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Preview: Mexico vs Matildas
Preview: Mexico vs Matildas

