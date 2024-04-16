Roshn Saudi League

Full Matches
Video Extras
2023/24 FixturesArticles
Back

Relive all the action from the Saudi Super Cup

Relive all the action from the Saudi Super Cup

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup on 10 Play

The Saudi Super Cup took place last week with four contenders battling it out for silverware.

Reigning champions Al Ittihad featured alongside heavyweights Al Hilal, Al Nassr as well as Craig Goodwin's Al Wehda.

The Socceroos winger was in action in the first of the semi finals when his side came up against Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad vs Al Wehda: Full Match Replay

Next up, rivals Al Hilal and Al Nassr faced off against each other in a heated affair to decide who would meet Al Ittihad in the Final.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Full Match Replay

N'Golo Kante starred for Al Ittihad in the Final (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Al Hilal prevailed in the tense semi final clash and were rewarded with a place in the showcase event against Al Ittihad.

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup Final below.

Saudi Super Cup Final: Full Match Replay

Watch the Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play

Important Links

Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play

Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Saudi Super Cup live and free on 10 Play
RSL January transfer window wrap-up

RSL January transfer window wrap-up

A busy Tuesday night in the transfer market saw the Roshn Saudi League January transfer window culminate in 20 deadline day signings
Roshn Saudi League resumes live on 10 Play this February

Roshn Saudi League resumes live on 10 Play this February

The Roshn Saudi League is back live and free on 10 Play following a month's hiatus
King's Cup Quarter Finals Review

King's Cup Quarter Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from the King's Cup Quarter Finals
Saudi League MD16 + King's Cup Quarter Finals

Saudi League MD16 + King's Cup Quarter Finals

Catch all the action with Al Hilal, Al Nassar and the King's Cup Quarter Finals