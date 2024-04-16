Relive all the action from the Saudi Super Cup

The Saudi Super Cup took place last week with four contenders battling it out for silverware.

Reigning champions Al Ittihad featured alongside heavyweights Al Hilal, Al Nassr as well as Craig Goodwin's Al Wehda.

The Socceroos winger was in action in the first of the semi finals when his side came up against Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad vs Al Wehda: Full Match Replay

Next up, rivals Al Hilal and Al Nassr faced off against each other in a heated affair to decide who would meet Al Ittihad in the Final.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Full Match Replay

Al Hilal prevailed in the tense semi final clash and were rewarded with a place in the showcase event against Al Ittihad.

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup Final below.

Saudi Super Cup Final: Full Match Replay

