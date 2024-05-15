Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live and free on 10 Play

Ange Postecoglou will be back in Melbourne as his Spurs face off against Newcastle on Wednesday, 22 May live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Fresh from finishing their respective English Premier League campaigns, Spurs and Newcastle will be coming down under as they prepare to go head to head at the MCG.

This won't be the first time that Postecoglou has brought his side down under with the Aussie manager making his debut in the hot seat against West Ham United in Perth last year.

This upcoming fixture will have an added bit of significance with Ange leading the North London club in his hometown of Melbourne.

In his first season in charge, he has Spurs on course to finish in fifth and return to European football as they prepare to feature in next season's UEFA Europa League.

After a standout season that included Champions League football, Eddie Howe's side will most likely have to settle for a seventh placed finish in the EPL this season.

This will be their first trip to the region since they featured in the Football United Tour in New Zealand a decade ago when they came up against Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC.

Unlike their Premier League counterparts, The Magpies will feature in a double header down under that will see them take on the A-League All Stars Men on Friday, 24 May.

Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

