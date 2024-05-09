A-League All Stars Women squad confirmed for showdown with Arsenal Women FC

The 2024 A-League All Stars Women Head Coach Joe Montemurro has officially selected his 19-player squad ahead of their tantalising showdown with Arsenal Women FC as part of Global Football Week Melbourne.

The squad, headlined by the inclusion of current and legendary CommBank Matildas Cortnee Vine, Michelle Heyman, Tameka Yallop, Alex Chidiac, Lydia Williams, Princess Ibini, Elise Kellond-Knight and Kyah Simon, will see a star-studded side of the best local talent take the field on Friday 24 May at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

The inaugural A-League Women All Stars side also includes a number of Australian and International stars that have excelled across the Liberty A-League Women this season including 2023-24 Julie Dolan Medallist Sophie Harding and Player of the Grand Final Mackenzie Hawkesby. They’re joined by Jada Whyman, Danika Matos, Alana Cerne, Rhianna Pollicina, Kayla Morrison and Grace Maher, along with New Zealand Football Ferns Hannah Wilkinson, Michaela Foster and Rebekah Stott.

A-League All Stars Women Head Coach Joe Montemurro said: “The quality across the Liberty A-League Women is undeniable. The league has been a proven pathway for CommBank Matildas for many years, and more and more we’re seeing current Matildas and other internationals feature across the league.

“Within this squad we will have 11 internationals and it’s a squad that has a great mix of experience, quality and flair that I think will excite the fans, show the best of the league and most of all give Arsenal Women FC a real challenge.”

“I can’t wait to work with this squad and the incredible coaches, and see the Australian football fans create an incredible atmosphere at Marvel Stadium for what will be an amazing showcase of world class football.”

Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

Melbourne Victory and CommBank Matildas great Elise Kellond-Knight said: “I’m pumped for this game. I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us to play in a really high level game. Hopefully we’re going to pack out the stadium and have a full house and lift-the-roof-off type atmosphere.

”I’m really excited about it and what an opportunity to play against Arsenal Women FC and three Aussies – I’d never give up the opportunity to play against Kyra again and chase her in the midfield.

“I think it’s going to be a surreal moment for us all as we all follow the WSL. Their team is absolutely stacked, they’ve got such high level players – it’s like an international team - it’ll basically be like playing a World Cup match.”

A-Leagues Commissioner Nick Garcia said: “What an incredible A-League All Stars Women squad - the very first in our history. It’s packed with quality from across our league and I can’t wait for this match in Melbourne to cap off an historic 12 months for women’s football in Australia and New Zealand.

“With the likes of Cortnee Vine, Michelle Heyman, Lydia Williams and Alex Chidiac amongst a squad of some of the very best the Liberty A-League Women has to offer, we look forward to seeing them continue to inspire the next generation of female footballers and fans as they take on a giant of world football.”