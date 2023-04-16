Sign in to watch this video
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S9 Ep. 11
Adventure
Air Date: Sun 16 Apr 2023
Everybody’s favourite torture chamber The Viper Room is back, and after Nick’s trial it will be scarier than ever before! Then, Julia and Chris say farewell to the second celebrity leaving the jungle.
Season 9