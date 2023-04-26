I’m A Celebrity 2023: Woody Whitelaw Farewells The Jungle

With just days between us and the grand finale of Season 9 of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, one of our favourite celebs will be leaving us each night.

On Wednesday night, Woody Whitelaw was the next celebrity to pack his things and head back into the real world.

"[It was a] completely life-changing experience," Woody told 10 Play after leaving the jungle adding, "I didn't expect it to be so life-changing".

It's no surprise that the only thing on Woody's mind now that he was out of the camp was reuniting with his baby daughter and partner as soon as humanly possible.

"I just cannot wait to wrap my arms around my six-month-old girl Remi and my fiance Mim and go back to doing my favourite thing in the world," he said.

"Every single morning I wake her up at 7, she smiles at me and we go and get coffee together. I cannot wait to do that and this experience has made me realise just how special it is that I get to do that every single morning."

Determined, constantly smiling, and always armed with a terribly catchy jingle, Woody’s time in the jungle was full of laughs and deep chats. His recurring ‘Get Wood with Woody’ chats allowed him to get to know each of his fellow celebs on a deeper level.

In the history of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, we’re not sure if anyone has been more keen than Woody to roll up his sleeves and dig into an eating trial. Lucky for him, during the New Balls Please trial, he was more than happy to chow down on some kudu testicles while his fellow celebs went to war.

"Sitting there and eating animal testicles while Dom from MAFS is having a full blow-up with Kerri-Anne Kennerly, having front-row seats to that and my only response was to just continue eating testicles. I will never forget that."

While that truly unforgettable moment may be hard to beat, Woody said his other favourite moment was when a very special guest wandered into the camp.

"For my whole childhood, I have seen Pete Helliar as a comedy icon so, to be able to call him a friend now still feels surreal," he explained.

"To see him enter camp as Straunhie, a character I found so funny for so many years, is just something I will never forget."

Woody also faced the brutally terrifying and terrifyingly devious Beam Me Up on Monday where he, Domenica, and Nathan faced what they thought was a terrifying 15-metre drop into a dam below. Bursting into tears, Woody still gave it a red-hot crack, knowing there were hungry celebs back at the camp.

He also spoke often about how his life had changed since becoming a new dad, going into the jungle both for his chosen charity and to prove to his daughter Remi what you can achieve if you push yourself out of your comfort zone.

Woody’s time in the jungle was in support of Dementia Australia, which provides support for more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia, and those who are involved in their care.

"Shining some light on dementia meant a lot to me because every single one of my grandparents has been affected in some way by dementia and I've seen what that does to my parents, the impact that it has on my parents," he said.

"Since becoming a father I now put myself in the shoes of the person who could be hit by dementia at some point, and what that would do for Remi, how she will be impacted by that.

"I'm really passionate now about spending my time, dedicating whatever I can to Dementia Australia because they do such a great job in not only research but support for people that are going through it right now," Woody continued.

"I hope people donate towards Dementia Australia or reach out to Dementia Australia if they're going through it because they really do such an incredible job."

For more information about Dementia Australia, or any of the charities our celebs are representing this year, as well as info on how you can support or donate, click here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.