I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
VOTE TO SAVECelebrities
More
Back

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Debra Lawrance Leaves The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Debra Lawrance Leaves The Jungle

The Logie winner’s time in the South African jungle came to an end on Sunday night.

Debra Lawrance was the latest celebrity to farewell the jungle, the iconic award-winning actor had been the heart, and soul of the camp, bringing wisdom and acting lessons to her fellow celebs.

It was clearly a blow to the camp, who are shocked each and every time another of their campmates must say their goodbyes. But as Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris told our celebs on Wednesday, one would be leaving each night until a winner is crowned.

The silent assassin of trials this season, Debra wandered into an eating trial looking quite grim, but at no point did she ever call it quits (or spits), bringing home every star that was served up to her.

Every time she stepped into the Tok Tokkie, Debra always had something inspiring, heartfelt, or hilarious to say, especially when it came to helping her campmates with ‘tick checks’.

But it was the moments in camp with her jungle family where Debra really would shine, even when she was laying in bed refusing to play along with a prank it was absolutely perfect.

Opening up with her campmates and sharing her life experiences had some of her fellow celebs, as well as us at home, in tears, including when she explained why she was playing for her chosen charity, or bonding with Liz Ellis about their heartbreaking experiences with miscarriage.

READ MORE: Pink Elephants Website Sees Massive Increase In Traffic Following Heartbreaking I'm A Celeb Conversation

Debra’s time in the jungle was in support of Ovarian Cancer Australia, a national not-for-profit organisation that provides support and care for women diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

For more information about Ovarian Cancer Australia, or any of the charities our celebs are representing this year, as well as info on how you can support or donate, click here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins Bids Farewell To The Camp
NEXT STORY

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins Bids Farewell To The Camp

Advertisement

Related Articles

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins Bids Farewell To The Camp

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins Bids Farewell To The Camp

The camp was once again in complete shock as Nick Cummins was the next celebrity to leave I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
I’m A Celebrity 2023: Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson Next To Farewell The Camp

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson Next To Farewell The Camp

In a shock to the camp, it was Dicko’s time to pack his things and head back to the real world.
'I Know Who I Am': Harry Garside Opens Up About His Sexuality And Battling Homophobia

'I Know Who I Am': Harry Garside Opens Up About His Sexuality And Battling Homophobia

The Olympic boxer has become an instant favourite with his fellow celebs and audiences alike.
I’m A Celebrity 2023: Bianca Hunt And Anna Polyviou Farewell The Camp

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Bianca Hunt And Anna Polyviou Farewell The Camp

Our first two celebrities have wrapped up their time in the South African jungle.
'I'm Black... And I'm Proud Of That': Bianca Hunt Discusses Racial 'Colour Blindness'

'I'm Black... And I'm Proud Of That': Bianca Hunt Discusses Racial 'Colour Blindness'

On Thursday night, the whole camp sat down to discuss what it means when people say they 'can't see colour' when it comes to race.