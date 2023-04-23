I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S9 Ep. 16
PG | Adventure

Air Date: Sun 23 Apr 2023

It's horror below deck as Aesha boards The Stinking Ship, built by the I'm a Celebrity Trials Team to extract maximum hero moments, frights and laughs. And which celeb will walk the plank tonight?

