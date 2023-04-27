I’m A Celebrity 2023: Meet The Final Three

This season, fourteen celebrities landed in the middle of the South African jungle, giving up all their creature comforts in exchange for creatures and discomfort. They’ve faced some terrifying, disgusting and occasionally hilarious trials, and they’ve been very, very hungry.

Now, just three celebs remain and the power is in your hands to vote for who you think should be the King or Queen of the Jungle for 2023.

Simply head to https://10play.com.au/save and select the celebrity you want as your winner. Make sure you're signed in with your 10 Play account to access both voting pages. If you need any help or encounter any trouble signing up or signing in to 10 Play and need a hand, you can contact the helpdesk for support here.

Meet the final three for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Season 9:

Liz Ellis

It’s no surprise that Liz has been the beating heart and soul of the camp this year. Always a shoulder to cry on, a sympathetic ear, a brilliant storyteller and a contender for future Prime Minister, the sporting legend has been an absolute joy to watch in camp. Liz also brought her straight-shooting, no-BS attitude to every trial, facing the terrifying Cliffhanger trial, and also managed to take home a full suite of stars in not one but TWO eating challenges.

Liz’s time in the jungle is in support of Share The Dignity, an organisation that distributes sanitary items to women experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or are doing it tough.

Aesha Scott

If there’s one word to describe Aesha it would have to be AH-MAAAA-ZINGGG. The hysterical Below Deck star has been an Energizer Bunny of never-ending energy and laughs while in the jungle. Even after she was abandoned at a trial, Aesha never stopped smiling and went on to complete the whole trial AND win a full suite of stars (even if she only got to take home half).

Aesha’s time in the jungle is in support of the Cancer Council Australia which supports families affected by cancer, speaks out on behalf of the community, empowers people to reduce their cancer risk, and finds new and better ways to detect and treat cancer.

Harry Garside

Perhaps the biggest surprise this year, Olympic boxer Harry Garside has been the jungle’s deepest thinker. Always armed with a question, a moment of self-reflection or openness, Harry has been an absolute pleasure to watch this year as he surprises each and every one of his campmates with his unwavering honesty and sense of self. He’s made some major life decisions while in camp, announcing his plans to compete at the Paris Olympics – and he had some great practice in difficult competition facing some of the trials, but always with his signature positive outlook.

Harry’s time in the jungle is in support of the Reach Foundation, which invests in young facilitators to design and deliver transformative experiences for young people, connecting them to create a sense of social belonging, have breakthrough conversations and build their emotional resilience and courage.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’s grand finale airs Sunday, April 30 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play