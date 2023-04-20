I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins Bids Farewell To The Camp

He may have been the latest celeb dropped into camp, but Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ time in the camp has already come to an end.

No one, perhaps in the history of I’m A Celeb has looked more at home roughing it in the South African jungle than Nick. Admittedly, the former International Wallaby loves going out to the bush and off-grid in his usual life, so it was no surprise when he looked completely at home. But that doesn't mean it was easy.

"My experience in the jungle was definitely more difficult than I expected," Nick told 10 Play fresh out of the jungle. "I’ve done a lot of camping and a lot of roughing it, so you might say, but this is a whole other kettle of fish.

"Once you throw in a whole lot of people in a confined space with minimal food and nutrition, that is going to upset anything that you’ve got prepared. You might have a grand plan but once you land in the jungle, all bets are off."

But his time in the jungle wasn’t just a waltz in the… jungle, in fact, Nick had to face one of the most jaw-droppingly terrifying trials alongside Liz Ellis in the Cliffhanger challenge.

And while dealing with snakes, bugs and critters of all sorts is nothing new to Nick, during his solo Honey Badger V Honey Badger trial, one snake got a little too close.

"It’s very selfish but being bitten by a snake would have been my favourite part of my adventure here in the jungle," Nick told 10 Play.

Still, the unflappable Badger continued with his trial like nothing had even happened, much like when he had to throw back a refreshing glass of cow urine. Always focused on the task at hand, Nick never wanted to let the team down. He also opened up to his fellow celebs about becoming a new dad, how that changed him, as well as his life after footy.

As for his campmates, aside from the epic snake bite, Nick said one celeb in particular really surprised him in the best way possible.

"Harry Garside has so much depth to him, but for a man of his age you wouldn’t expect it," Nick said. "Not only does he have the depth but he has toughness and his view of life and the world and his humble beginnings, you’re just in awe of the young fella."

Nick’s time in the jungle was in support of the Kimberly Spirit Foundation, a not-for-profit that seeks to empower young people in the Kimberly to rise up to their full potential.

"Often people align with a charity because it’s close to their heart," Nick said. "To me, the Kimberly Spirit Foundation is exactly that. I’ve been there on the ground with them, seen what they’ve done and walked the walk with them and I know them. Any money that goes to this charity is going to go to the most important place that I know."

For more information about the Kimberly Spirit Foundation, or any of the charities our celebs are representing this year

