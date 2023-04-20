Sign in to watch this video
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S9 Ep. 15
Adventure
Air Date: Thu 20 Apr 2023
In “The Only Way Is Up” one celeb will have to travel along a gloomy tunnel and dig out stars from the soil roof containing all manner of nastiness along the way. Then, another celebrity says goodbye.
