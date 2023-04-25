I’m A Celebrity 2023: Peter Helliar Next To Farewell The Camp

On Tuesday night, it was revealed that Peter Helliar was the next celeb to be leaving the camp, with his fellow celebs heartbroken.

It was no surprise that funnyman Pete was well-loved by his campmates, smuggling the laughs as well as a truckload of heart into the jungle with him.

Pete came armed with tons of stories to entertain his campmates, including the eye-watering sum Rove turned down in order to keep working with his mates. Pete also revealed more about how he found himself behind the Project desk, as well as the reasons behind wrapping up his time on the panel after nearly a decade.

Dodging a lot of the more gruesome trials, Pete competed in some of the most hilarious. First, dressed up like a giant chicken, he had to carry eggs to a nest and “lay” them, an image we’ll never be able to scrub from our brains. Then he and Nathan Harry became the Pirates of the South African Jungle in a shockingly funny trial that had our sides splitting, and the duo screaming.

And on Tuesday night, Peter, Liz, and Harry made an absolute meal out of the final eating challenge of the season, taking home a full suite of stars after obliterating everything the Dive Bar had to offer. Not even a shot of fermented herring could stop the terrific trio.

Pete’s time in the camp was in support of the Legacy Foundation, which in 1923 made the promise to help the families of veterans after the loss or injury of their loved ones. Still staying true to that promise today, Legacy continues to offer guidance, assistance, and support for 40,000 partners and children of veterans from across the country.

For more information about Legacy, or any of the charities our celebs are representing this year, as well as info on how you can support or donate, click here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.