Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S9 Ep. 21
Adventure
Air Date: Sun 30 Apr 2023
After a month of disgusting and scary trials, cold showers, meagre rations and being away from loved ones, who will viewers choose as their King or Queen of the so-called Jungle? Liz, Harry or Aesha?
Episodes
VOTE TO WINCelebrities
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Celebrity Charities
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Articles
Web Extras
Season 9