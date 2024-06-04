Catch up with all the action from the Matildas vs China

The CommBank Matildas final two matches on home soil before the Paris Olympics saw them face off against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney.

Tony Gustavsson's final opportunity to cull his playing squad down to the required 18 for the Olympics meant that he tinkered with the starting line ups for both matches.

The first match at a sold out Adelaide Oval saw some of the fringe players given the opportunity to build a case to head to Paris.

A slow start against the reigning Asian Cup champions saw them on the back foot with Linyan Zhang opening the scoring for the Steel Roses.

Former CommBank Matildas coach, Ante Milicic, looked set to register his first win in charge of China until Michelle Heyman poked home from close range with virtually the last kick of the match in added time.

The second match of the series saw Gustavsson's side return to Accor Stadium where they were greeted with 75,000 fans to cheer them on as Lydia Williams played her final match.

A fitting farewell for the veteran goalkeeper saw her earn a standing ovation when she came off just before half time.

Meanwhile, a significantly improved performance from the Matildas saw them keep the ball camped out in the opposition's half for most of the encounter but they had to bide their time for the breakthrough which eventually arrived from Clare Wheeler.

The second half substitute scored after just three minutes on the pitch when she headed home Steph Catley's sublime free kick into the box to register her second goal for the national team.

With momentum on their side, Hayley Raso doubled their lead only moments when she rounded the keeper and tapped the ball into the empty net after being played through by Cortnee Vine's inch perfect pass that split the Steel Roses' defence.

