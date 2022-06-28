Australia Cup

How To Watch The Australia Cup On 10 play

Watch all of the Australia Cup 2022 matches LIVE and free on 10 play

The Australia Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country.

The competition commences with the Preliminary Rounds before moving into the Final Rounds (from the Round of 32 onwards), the stage when the A-League clubs join the fray.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2022 tournament and 10 play has you covered. 10 play is the only place you can watch all the matches of the Australia Cup LIVE and free, and highlights of each game will be available for on demand viewing.

The Australia Cup won’t be broadcast on TV, so you'll need to access the LIVE events the following ways:

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Australia Cup 2022 - Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in
Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Australia Cup Wrap

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play