Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Playoffs Return to Darwin

After successfully hosting the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Playoffs, Darwin will once again be the scene for two exciting matches that will determine who secures a spot in the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds.

The Playoffs feature the four clubs that finished 9th to 12th in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2023/24 Regular Season.

Brisbane Roar FC (9th) will face Perth Glory FC (12th) on Tuesday, 23 July, before Newcastle Jets FC (10th) go up against Western United FC (11th) on Wednesday, 24 July at Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park – both matches will kick off at 7.00pm (local).

Australia Cup: Important Links

The two victorious teams will qualify for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 and join the top eight teams from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2023/24 Regular Season, as well as 22 Member Federation clubs from a variety of levels and locations from right across Australia’s football ecosystem.

The Australia Cup is the nation’s largest knockout competition of any sport, with over 750 clubs taking part in what is the 10th Anniversary of the prestigious competition in its modern form.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson said he was delighted to be returning to the Northern Territory.

“From our senior and youth national teams to Football Australia competitions such as the Australia Cup, we are committed to our strategy of taking elite football to as many cities as possible to showcase established or emerging talent to different audiences and support the growth of football across the whole of Australia,” Johnson said.

“The past 12 months for Football Australia have seen a huge period of growth due in part to deliberately taking football activity to each corner of our country, and we are excited that Darwin will once again be hosting the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Playoffs.

“The Australia Cup Playoffs will provide football fans and event goers throughout the Northern Territory and beyond with the opportunity to attend two high quality matches featuring four A-League Men teams from four different states of Australia.

“We are delighted to return to Darwin and the Northern Territory, and I would like to thank the Northern Territory Government, Northern Territory Major Events Company, and Football Northern Territory for their support and commitment to football in Australia,” Johnson concluded.

Northern Territory Major Events Company CEO, Suzana Bishop said: “After a thrilling Women’s World Cup in Australia and two Australia Cup matches in Darwin last year, it’s fantastic to see professional football return to Darwin for Territorians and visitors alike.

“Held during the middle of the dry season, it’s the perfect time for football fans to come to Darwin to catch two matches that will feature four A-League Men teams, and explore the Top End, from Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks to sampling the delights at the iconic Mindil Beach Sunset Markets,” Bishop concluded.

Football Northern Territory CEO, Bruce Stalder said: “Firstly, big thanks to James (Johnson) and Football Australia plus Suzana (Bishop) and the Northern Territory Major Events Company team for their support of football in the north. Football NT is honoured to host the Australia Cup Playoffs once again. We encourage travelling fans of the four A-League clubs to extend their stay and enjoy the unique and amazing experience which is the NT in the dry season.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the local football community once again and I know local football fans will take advantage of the great two-day football event, at a great price and at a great venue,” Stalder concluded.

Every match in the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds – including the Playoffs – will be streamed live and free on 10 Play.

Watch the Australia Cup 2024 live and free on 10 Play