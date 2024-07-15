Australia Cup 2024: Playoffs Preview

After successfully hosting the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Playoffs, Darwin will once again be the scene for two exciting matches that will determine who secures a spot in the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds.

The Playoffs feature the four clubs that finished 9th to 12th in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2023/24 Regular Season.

Brisbane Roar FC (9th) will face Perth Glory FC (12th) on Tuesday, 23 July, before Newcastle Jets FC (10th) go up against Western United FC (11th) on Wednesday, 24 July at Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park – both matches will kick off at 7:30pm AEST.

Date Times (AEST) Event Round Location Watch 23 Jul 1925-2145, kick off 1930 Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Play Off Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT Live and free on 10 Play 24 Jul 1925-2145, kick off 1930 Newcastle Jets vs Western United Play Off Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT Live and free on 10 Play

The two victorious teams will qualify for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 32 and join the top eight teams from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2023/24 Regular Season, as well as 22 Member Federation clubs from a variety of levels and locations from right across Australia’s football ecosystem.

Preview: Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

This match will have an added bit of spice with former Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich coming up against his former side in the Top End on Tuesday, 23 July with kick off set for 7:30pm AEST.

The two sides met twice throughout the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League season with the record even at one win each.

Roar came out on top in the first clash courtesy of goals from Henry Hore and Jay O'Shea meanwhile Glory got revenge in the return fixture which saw Zadkovich back at HBF Park for the first time since leaving the club.

A late comeback from Alen Stajcic's side saw them secure a 3-2 win with an Adam Taggart brace and a third from the recently departed Stefan Colakovski.

There will be a new look Glory side turning out for their Playoff with the previously mentioned Colakovski having left the club along with the likes of rising star Daniel Bennie as well as experienced centre half Darryl Lachman headlining the mass clear out.

Arriving back at the club are two WA boys with Josh Risdon and Brandon O'Neill making the switch back to their hometown club.

Preview: Newcastle Jets vs Western United

An extremely positive end to the season for Newcastle saw them collect seven points from their last four league matches despite all the uncertainty surrounding the club's future.

With the purchase of the club all but sealed, Rob Stanton can now plan ahead with peace of mind. The number one priority will be keeping hold of top goal scorer Apostolos Stamatelopoulos who has turned heads with his impressive performances.

Their playoff opponents, Western United, had a challenging season and narrowly escaped the wooden spoon.

They have already been busy in the off season having brought in Hiroshi Ibusuki from Adelaide to boost their attacking stocks with the Japanese striker expected to play alongside Noah Botic.

Head-to-Head, the two clubs played each other three times over the course of the season. The Jets won the first two however Aloisi's men had the last laugh when they won 2-0 back in February.

