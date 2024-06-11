Watch all the best Matildas matches on 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas rise in popularity has been a phenomenon which seen them become one of Australia's favourite sporting teams.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup on home soil was a memorable one for all of the Australian public while outside of that they have been involved in numerous matches across the globe while most recently they sealed their spot at the Paris Olympics.

2022: Gearing up for the FIFA World Cup

The CommBank Matildas began 2022 with the AFC Women's Asian Cup which saw them take on the likes of Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand before facing off against Korea Republic in the Quarter Final.

Tony Gustavsson's side featured in a number of friendlies following their Asian Cup campaign which included a two-match series against New Zealand and Canada as well as matches against Portugal, Spain, Denmark and Sweden.

2023: The Tournament that Hooked the Nation

The year began with the Matildas hosting the Cup of Nations which saw them go head to head against Czechia, Spain and Jamaica.

They then jetted off to London where their preparation for the World Cup ramped up with matches against Scotland and England.

The final match before the FIFA World Cup saw the Matildas face off against France in front of a packed out Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Following on from their spectacular performances at the FIFA World Cup which stole the hearts of all Australians, the CommBank Matildas turned their attention to qualification for the Paris Olympics.

The first stage on their path to Paris saw them host Chinese Taipei, Philippines and Iran in a round robin tournament in Perth with the team finishing top of the group qualifying for the next stage.

2024: Paris Calling...

The final stage of the Matildas qualification for the Olympics saw them pitted against Uzbekistan in a home and away set of fixtures in February.

First up, Gustavsson's side secured a routine 3-0 win in freezing conditions in Tashkent before sweeping them aside in the return leg 10-0 to secure their ticket to Paris in emphatic fashion.

With qualification secured the pressure was now on Gustavsson who had to cull his squad down to 18 players for the Olympics.

The April window provided him with another opportunity to assess the squad as they took part in an extended training camp in the United States before taking on Mexico in Texas.

The final chance for the Swede to select his squad came at the end of May when the Matildas played their farewell matches against China before kicking off their Olympics campaign.

The two matches which saw over 150,000 supporters through the gates at Adelaide and Sydney ended in a 1-1 stalemate before a more comfortable 2-0 win in the second match-up at Accor Stadium.

