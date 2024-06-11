Socceroos

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos Final Second Round Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos turned their attention to their final FIFA World Cup Second Round Qualifiers which saw them face off against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dhaka before they came up against Palestine in Perth five days later.

Graham Arnold's side had already secured top spot in Group I with a perfect record from their four matches heading into their match in Dhaka.

Catch up with all the action from their clash against Bangladesh below.

Bangladesh vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay

Bangladesh vs Socceroos: Highlights

Alessandro Circati started the match against Palestine in his hometown (Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

Following on from the clash in Dhaka, Arnold's men headed to Perth to take on Palestine.

A fast start saw them race to a 3-0 lead with Adam Taggart's goal sandwiched between Kusini Yengi's brace.

The scoring continued after the restart with Martin Boyle getting on the scoresheet before Nestory Irankunda made it five from the penalty spot in the final five minutes.

Socceroos vs Palestine: Full Match Replay

Socceroos vs Palestine: Highlights

