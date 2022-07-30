Australia Cup

Australia Cup Fixtures

Australia Cup 2022 LIVE and exclusive on 10 play

Watch all of the Australia Cup live and free on 10 play.

Keep an eye on this page with full match replays and highlights available for all Australia Cup matches from the Round of 32 onwards.

Across one selected fixture on each matchday we will have 'Match Day Coverage' which will see the 10 Football team preview all the matches from that evening as well as cross to all the goals from those games as they happen.

*MDC indicates that this fixture will have Match Day Coverage available

Watch the Official Australia Cup Podcasts

 Date Times (AEST)  Event  Round  Location Watch
12 May 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Play Off McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Live and free on 10 play
13 May 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Play Off Wanderers Football Park Live and free on 10 play
29 Jun 1930-2000 AEST Australia Cup - Round of 32 Draw - - Round of 32 Draw
21  Jul 1900-2300, kick off 1930 AEST Bentleigh Greens SC vs Broadmeadow Magic FC - MDC Available Round of 32 Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, VIC Watch Highlights, Full Match
21  Jul 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Mindil Aces FC vs Avondale FC Round of 32 Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT Watch Highlights, Full Match
21  Jul 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Bonnyrigg White Eagles FC vs Oakleigh Cannons FC Round of 32 Bonnyrigg Sports Centre, Bonnyrigg Heights, NSW Watch Highlights, Full Match
21  Jul 2025-2225, kick off 2030 AEST Armadale SC vs Modbury Jets SC Round of 32 Alfred Skeet Reserve, Forrestdale, WA Watch Highlights, Full Match
27 Jul 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Heidelberg United FC vs Brisbane Roar - MDC Available Round of 32 Olympic Village, Heidelberg West, VIC Watch Highlights, Full Match
27 Jul 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Wollongong United vs Green Gully SC Round of 32 Ian McLennan Park, Kembla Grange, NSW Watch Highlights, Full Match
27 Jul 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Brisbane City FC vs Cockburn City SC Round of 32 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch Highlights, Full Match
27 Jul 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Adelaide City vs Logan Lightning FC Round of 32 Marden Sports Centre, Marden, SA Watch Highlights, Full Match
30 Jul 1725-1925, kick off 1730 AEST Magpies Crusaders United vs Macarthur FC Round of 32 BB Print Stadium, South Mackay, QLD Watch Highlights, Full Match
30 Jul 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Round of 32 McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Watch Highlights, Full Match
31 Jul 1555-1755, kick off 1600 AEST Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Round of 32 Leichhardt Oval Watch Highlights, Full Match
2 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST  Newcastle Olympic FC vs Melbourne City Round of 32 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Watch Highlights, Full Match
3 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST  Western United vs Melbourne Victory - MDC Available  Round of 32 AAMI Park Watch Highlights, Full Match
3 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Sydney United 58 FC vs Monaro Panthers FC Round of 32 Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park, NSW Watch Highlights, Full Match
3 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST  Devonport City Strikers vs Wellington Phoenix Round of 32 Valley Road, Devonport, TAS Watch Highlights, Full Match
3 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST  Peninsula Power FC vs NWS Spirit FC Round of 32  AJ Kelly Park, Kippa-Ring, QLD Watch Highlights, Full Match
10 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Bentleigh Greens SC vs Sydney FC - MDC Available Round of 16 Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, VIC Watch Highlights, Full Match
10 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Modbury Jets SC vs Macarthur FC Round of 16 ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Watch Highlights, Full Match
14 Aug 1355-1555, kick off 1400 Sydney United 58 FC vs Western United Round of 16 Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park, NSW Watch Highlights, Full Match
14 Aug 1555-1755, kick off 1600 Peninsula Power FC vs Green Gully SC Round of 16 AJ Kelly Park, Kippa-Ring, QLD Watch Highlights, Full Match
17 Aug 1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST Adelaide City FC vs Adelaide United - MDC Available Round of 16 ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Watch Highlights, Full Match
17 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Brisbane City FC Round of 16 Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC Watch Highlights, Full Match
17 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Round of 16 Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Watch Highlights, Full Match
17 Aug 1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST Avondale FC vs Brisbane Roar Round of 16 ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC Watch Highlights, Full Match
28 Aug 1455-1655, kick off 1500 AEST Peninsula Power FC vs Sydney United 58 FC Quarter Final A.J. Kelly Park, Kippa-ring, QLD Watch live on 10 play
31 Aug 1925- 2125 kick off 1930 AEST Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Sydney FC Quarter Final Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC Watch live on 10 play
31 Aug 1925- 2125 kick off 1930 AEST Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Quarter Final ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Watch live on 10 play
31 Aug 1925- 2125 kick off 1930 AEST Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Quarter Final Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah, NSW Watch live on 10 play

Follow the Australia Cup: https://www.australiacup.com.au/follow-us-social-media

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

GUIDE: Australia Cup

Stay tuned for further announcements.

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in
Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Australia Cup Wrap

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play