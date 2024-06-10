Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

We will be heading back to the United States for the latest instalment of the Winter Festival of Football which will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+, with selected highlights on 10 Play for these matches.

We got a taste of what's to come when we saw two Premier League giants go head to head in Melbourne in May as Spurs faced off against Newcastle.

Coming up in late July and August we have the best clubs in world football facing off across the States.

Watch the Biggest Exhibition Matches on 10 Play

There will be plenty of Australian friendly kick off times with everyone's second favourite club Wrexham kicking off proceedings with their two match series which begins on July 21 when they take on Bournemouth before facing Chelsea four days later.

Manchester City and AC Milan go head to head on Sunday, 28 July at 0800 AES before Pep Guardiola's side return to action three days later again Barcelona at 0900 AEST.

2024 Winter Festival of Football: Match Previews

The action continues thick and fast into August with four premium fixtures as AC Milan face Real Madrid on Thursday, 1 August before Los Blancos face off against fierce rivals Barcelona on Sunday, 4 August at 0905 AEST before taking on Chelsea three days later.

Stay tuned for information regarding the Winter Festival of Football and don't forget that you can stream all the highlights on 10 Play.

Winter Festival of Football: Important Links

Watch the Winter Festival of Football on Paramount+ and 10 Play