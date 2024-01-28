The Project

Woman Leaves $4.3 Million Fortune To Her Beloved Cats And Dogs, Rather Than Her Adult Children

An elderly woman in China has decided not to leave any inheritance to her adult children after they stopped visiting her or contacting her after she became ill, instead leaving 20 million Yuan ($4.3 million AUD) to her pets.

According to The South China Morning Post, the woman from Shanghai originally had a will which divided money and properties among her three adult children. 

The woman, identified only by her last name Liu, changed her mind after she became ill and her adult children seldom visited or cared for her, and was supported only by her cats and dogs. 

Zonglan News reports that although Liu wanted to leave the money directly to the pets, that is not legal in China, with a local veterinary clinic instead appointed as the administrator of her inheritance.

The veterinary clinic will be responsible for ensuring her fortune is spent on caring for her pets and any of their offspring. 

Liu’s decision has sparked online discussion in China, many supporting her decision to cut off her children. 

“Well done. If my daughter treats me poorly in the future, I will also leave my house to others,” wote one commenter in agreement. 

