Aussie Feels Scammed After Paying $14 For Coffee And Toast At Sydney Cafe

A Sydneysider has been left flabbergasted after she was charged almost $14 for a small, soy flat white and vegemite toast.

TikToker Nikki Potter took to the platform to share her experience at the cafe in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, captioning the video: “am I crazy? Like they cannot be fr with this?"

Potter explained to her followers: “I ordered Vegemite on sourdough and a small, soy flat white.

"And in the city that would normally cost around $10 or maybe $11. It cost me $13.90."

The 28-year-old then asked if she had a “right” to be annoyed, or if this was the norm in Dee Why, the suburb she bought the breakfast from.

The footage shows her showing off how small her cup of coffee was, and her dismal toast order, which consisted of two pieces of plain bread and two plastic containers of Vegemite and butter.

"It's very small, like it's an extra small... I know what a small coffee looks like, but it's not this,” Potter said.

As for the toast, she complained that one of the pieces of toast was an "absolutely measly baby little piece of bread," and explained that she wasn’t even given a knife to spread the vegemite and butter on with

She claims that the cafe was "laughing their heads off that they could get away with giving me that," while she felt "scammed."

The TikToker’s followers were quick to back Potter, flocking to the comments to share their support under her own comment, reading: “I could've bought my own loaf AND vegemite and butter for $14.”

"The audacity of that tiny toast!" one commenter said.

“This is WILD - the no knife has taken me out”, another said.

And a third suggested she go back and "tell em they’re dreamin."

@nikkithechameleon am I crazy?? like they cannot be fr with this? #fyp #pov #aussie #comedy #storytime #rant #cafe #costofliving #coffee ♬ original sound - Nikki Potter
