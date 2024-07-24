Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 24 Jul 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 24 Jul 2024
Join The Project hosts as Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Georgie Tunny and guest Andrew Hamilton as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Young Aussies Panic As HECS Debt Continues To Rise
Young Aussies fear they may never be able to pay off their HECS debts as indexation continues to make debts soar. Sydney teacher Alicia Romijn found out she owes $81,000 despite making regular payments over the last ten years and joins us to explain what is happening.
