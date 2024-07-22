News
Aussie Oscar Piastri Wins First F1 Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri has become the fifth-ever Aussie driver to join the winner’s circle after claiming his first Formula 1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but it wasn’t without controversy.
Aussie Fighting To Win Country's First Taekwondo Medal In 24 Years
It’s been 24 years since Australia last took home an Olympic medal for Taekwondo, but Bailey Lewis is aiming to change that in Paris.
Rob Mills: Why He And Georgie Haven't Gotten Married Yet
Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny have been engaged since 2021 and we asked Rob exactly why they haven't tied the knot yet after all that time.
102-Year-Old Edna’s Serious Fitness Advice
102-year-old Edna Shepherd is a bit of a gym junkie, and she shares her top fitness advice as well as some interesting fashion tips.
Microsoft Outage: What Actually Happened?
A major Microsoft outage has meant businesses worldwide cannot operate, with numerous flights grounded and banking apps down. So, what actually caused it?
Plan To Keep Cane Toads From Taking Over Australia
Cane Toads have decimated large parts of Australia, but a squad of toad killers have created a bold plan to stop the toxic amphibians from taking over the rest of the country.
Amazing Story Behind Australia's First Children's Hospice
Sister Margaret Noone opened Australia's first children's hospice, and now, at age 90, she is still part of the fabric of the Very Special Kids Hospice.