Obnoxious Train Passengers Slammed Over Blasting Techno Music Through The Carriage

Perth passengers crammed onto a busy train have had their commute made that bit worse by a group of young men blasting loud techno music from their portable speakers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and was captured by one commuter, who said that the behaviour was "annoying" and that "nobody was enjoying their presence", sparking a conversation about unspoken train etiquette.

The man says that he was heading home on the Yanchep line when three men entered his carriage and started to blast obnoxiously loud music from a handheld speaker, singing along and joking loudly.

"The man in the left of the video with his head in his hand, tired and dishevelled, he pretty much represented the mood of the whole carriage," the commuter said. "It's the end of the day. Everyone just wants to get home and unwind. They don't want to be forced to listen to other people's blaring music. And they don't want a confrontation either."

He claims that all other passengers were "certainly bothered" by the actions of the group. "To see three seemingly grown adults have such little regard for the basic comfort of those around them. You just wonder what, if anything, is going on in their heads."

"Oh, this would p*ss me right off! I hate catching public transport at the best of times and would've been so tempted to tell them off," one person commented on the video.

"Why do people do this s***? Buy some f***ing headphones," a

"I have encountered many people like this on my way to work. It's so annoying," another said.

Tunesday Eve Transperth DJs byu/theBelatedLobster inperth
