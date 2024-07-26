British Olympic Diver On OnlyFans To Fund Olympic Dream

Laugher receives $55,000 funding a year, and won’t receive any prize money even if he takes home gold in Paris.

The British Olympic Association does not offer prize money to successful athletes, with World Athletics the only international governing body awarding a monetary prize for gold medallists.

Laugher started posting pics and videos of himself on OnlyFans after the Tokyo Games, and has since earned thousands of dollars from his photos and videos.

Subscriptions to view Laugher’s content start at £7.75 ($15.21) a month, and viewers also have the option to tip for each post.

Although the site is synonymous with adult content, Laugher does not post any nudes.